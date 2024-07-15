Assam Flood Situation Improves But 3 More Die; Death Count Reaches 112

he number of those impacted by the deluge was 5.97 lakh in 17 districts on Sunday.

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the count of affected people reduced to 5.11 lakh in 17 districts on Monday, an official bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two deaths were reported from Dhubri and one from Nagaon in the last 24 hours.

With this, the toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm mounted to 112.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level at different places, it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has enquired about the flood situation and assured of all help from the central government.

Altogether, 5,11,120 people in 49 revenue circles and 1,132 villages of 17 districts are affected, the bulletin said.

The affected districts are Cachar, Kamrup, Dhubri, Morigaon, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Nalbari, Darrang, Nagaon, Kamrup Metropolitan, Biswanath, Jorhat and Majuli.

The number of those impacted by the deluge was 5.97 lakh in 17 districts on Sunday.

Mr Sarma, in a post on X, said he briefed the home minister about the flood situation.

"He has reiterated augmenting all possible assistance from the Government of India to help the State deal with this situation," Mr Sarma said.

"We are grateful for the continued cooperation being extended by the Government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji," the CM added.

Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah Ji telephoned me this morning. I briefed him with a status update on the Assam floods. He has reiterated augmenting all possible assistance from the Government of India to help the State deal with this situation.



We are grateful for the continued… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2024

Cachar remained the worst-hit district with 1,08,720 affected population, followed by Dhubri (81,202) and Nagaon (76,638), the ASDMA said.

The bulletin said a total of 104 relief camps were sheltering 24,782 displaced people, while another 12 relief distribution centres were catering to 3,935 people.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat, Tezpur and Dhubri, while the Burhidehing was over the red mark at Khowang and Nanglamuraghat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)