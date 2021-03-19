Farm Bill Protest Won't Impact Poll-Bound States: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

The Union Minister is campaigning extensively in Assam's rural belts.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is also the central minister in charge of Assam elections for the BJP, has said he feels the ongoing protests against the three farms laws won't have any bearing on the poll-bound states.

"The bills were brought by the BJP for the benefits of the farmers and now the farmers are supporting the bill as they understand that this will benefit them to a huge extent in the near future," Mr Tomar told NDTV.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November-end against the laws that the centre brought in last year, pitching them as long overdue reforms that would help improve farm incomes. Farmers, however, want the laws scrapped, saying they will eat into their livelihood and take away the protection of guaranteed prices for their produce.

The Union Minister is campaigning extensively in Assam's rural belts. He called the Congress-led maha-gathbandhan or grand-alliance in the state as 'maha-thugbandhan'. The Congress has formed an alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) for the state elections.

"They are trying to fool the public. Last time, the public blessed the BJP. This time too, the popularity of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is on the peak. In the last five years, there has been transparency in governance. There has been increase in ease of business. Assam has received development. The public have faith in BJP," Mr Tomar added.

The Minister said in Assam, the Congress has lost relevance.

"Congress has become irrelevant. They have ruled for a long time. Former PM Manmohan Singh was a Rajya Sabha MP from here. They could have done a lot, yet they didn't. Narendra Modi ji has focussed on Assam. North East is developing," Mr Tomar further added.

Narendra Singh Tomar also said not only Assam, BJP would win in Bengal as well.

"There is an election in West Bengal. The country is watching. The way Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems confused, it sends out a message. People will vote for the BJP," he said.

Assam will vote in three phases and Bengal in eight, starting March 27. Votes will be counted for both states on May 2.