'Look Forward To Supporting A Congress Chief Minister': Assam Ally AIUDF

Assam Election 2021: Badruddin Ajmal has been attacked by the BJP in the past. (File)

The All India United Democratic Front or AIUDF, which is part of the Congress-led 'Mahajoth' alliance in Assam, will support a "Congress Chief Minister", its chief Badruddin Ajmal has said. The remarks hold significance as they put to rest speculation amid attacks by the BJP.

"I am very happy to hear from my friends in upper Assam that the Congress-led #Mahajoth has swept the first phase. The lowest figure I am hearing from anyone is 30 seats. AIUDF looks forward to supporting a Congress Chief Minister after 2 May," Badruddin Ajmal tweeted on Sunday, a day after first phase of the elections concluded and ahead of the second and third phase to be held on April 1 and 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

Voting was held for 47 seats on Saturday.

As the Congress, key contender in the state elections, hasn't announced a chief ministerial candidate yet, Badruddin Ajmal's declaration puts speculation to rest after the BJP said he will be the chief minister if the alliance is elected to power.

The 'Mahajoth', besides AIUDF, once a Congress's archenemy, also, includes Bodoland People's Front, four Left parties, regional Ancholik Gana Parishad and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Badruddin Ajmal's comments also holds significance because the party has a considerable hold in the constituencies that are going for polls in second and third phase, especially in southern Assam's Barak Valley and 'Chaar' areas of western Assam.

In fact, among the sitting 14 MLAs of the party in the state assembly, barring three -- Naoboicha in upper Assam's Lakhimpur and Dhing and Jamunamukh in central Assam's Nagaon -- rest are going for polls in the second and third phase. These include four from Barak Valley and seven from western Assam.

The AIUDF, however, contested in only one of the 47 constituencies, Dhing that voted in the first phase while it released a list of 19 others for the rest two phases.

In the first phase of polls, on Saturday, the Congress contested 43 seats while the allies -- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPI (ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha -- including the AIUDF, contested one each.

The BJP-led alliance, which has often portrayed the AIUDF a sympathiser of the "infiltrators", attacked the party in the runup to the elections, saying the alliance will make Badruddin Ajmal as Chief Minister if voted to power.

The Bengali-speaking Muslims of Barak Valley and Chhar areas that shares porous border with neighbouring Bangladesh have often been given an outsider's tag and called Bangladeshis or Miyas.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a recent public meeting, had stated that Congress and AIUDF are "enemy" of the state as both the parties are hellbent to bring infiltrators from across the border.