Assam Curfew Now Till June 22, Curbs Eased For 8 Districts With Low Covid Counts

The Assam government has extended the curfew imposed to prevent the spread of Covid till June 22, while allowing some relaxations in eight districts reporting low daily case counts.

Speaking to reporters in Haflong in Dima Hasao district today, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said the curfew in the city has been relaxed by one hour. All shops, business establishments, restaurants, eateries, government and private offices will now shut down by 1 pm on all days instead of the earlier cut-off of noon.

Eight districts, where the daily Covid case count and the number of active cases are lower than the rest of the state, will now see relaxed curfew timings. Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Dima Hasao, South Salmara, and Charaideo will be under curfew from 5 pm to 5 am.

"Except in eight districts, there will be a complete ban on the movement of individuals from 2 pm to 5 am daily," said the health minister. Inter-district travel in the state will remain suspended till June 22.

Sources in the health department said that five districts, where the pandemic situation continues to be alarming, may see a total lockdown from June 21 if there is no improvement. These five districts are Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, Sonitpur and Nagaon.

Assam today recorded 3,415 new Covid cases and 34 deaths over the past 24 hours. The state recorded a positivity rate of 2.57 per cent after testing 1,32,929 samples.

The Kamrup Metro district, where state capital Dispur and main city Guwahati is located, clocked 204 cases over the past 24 hours.