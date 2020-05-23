60 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Spike In Assam

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with doctors at a hospital in Assam.

Assam recorded its biggest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 60 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The news figures have pushed the total number of cases past 300-mark.

The state had till now recorded its biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday, when 49 people had tested positive for coronavirus.

Fifty-three fresh cases were reported today afternoon while seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 319 cases.

"Fifty three new #COVID19 + cases confirmed - 44 from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre, 7 from Dima Hasao district and 2 from Cachar," Mr Sarma tweeted.

Fifty of the 60 fresh cases were reported from Sarusajai quarantine centre in Guwahati and one from a quarantine facility in Dhubri district, he said.

Of the total 319 cases, 258 are active while 54 COVID-19 patients have been cured, four have died and three have migrated out of the state, the minister said.

A total of 55,791 samples have been tested so far in seven laboratories in the state, out of which results of 266 people have come positive for COVID-19 and those of 50,450 have come negative while the remaining reports are awaited.

