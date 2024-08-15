Assam Cops Find 'IED-Like Material' After Terror Group Says It Planted Bombs

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged ULFA(I) not to hurt Assam's development

The Assam Police carried out searches in several places across the state on Independence Day after the banned terror group ULFA(I) claimed to have planted explosives in at least 19 places. Assam's Director General of Police said "suspicious articles" were found in a few cities and towns, including Guwahati, and while they had circuits and batteries, there were no ignition devices.

Asked about the bomb threat, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the terror group not to hurt Assam's development and resolve whatever issues they may have through dialogue.

The police action began after ULFA(I) released a statement on Thursday, claiming that bombs had been planted in 19 places across Assam and that they couldn't be exploded because of a "technical error". The group said it had planted the bombs to oppose the Independence Day celebrations.

The Assam Police carried out searches with dog and bomb disposal squads in Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar and several other places.

Director General of Police GP Singh said suspicious articles were found and the material inside them has been sent for a forensic examination.

"Assam Police has carried out extensive searches throughout the state today for explosive devices. At two places in Guwahati, suspicious articles were found which were opened by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Police. These articles do not have ignition devices inside, though some circuits and batteries are seen. The substance inside is being sent for forensic/chemical examination," Mr Singh posted on X.

"Similar articles have been seen at Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari & Nagaon, which have been safely disposed of. In this connection, appropriate lawful investigation has been initiated," he added.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Baruah said eight locations were searched in Guwahati and nothing was found in six of them.

"In two places, we found materials that appear like improvised explosive devices (IEDs), but they did not have any triggering mechanisms. A chemical analysis is being conducted of the material inside them to ascertain if it was an explosive," Mr Baruah said.

'Solve Issues Through Dialogue'

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sarma spoke about the Tata Group's investment in a facility in Assam for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips and urged ULFA(I) not to come in the way of the state's development.

"At a time when Tata is planning to assemble semiconductors here and the state is witnessing development, I want to request ULFA(I) Chief Paresh Baruah not to do anything that hampers the state's growth. I am interested in solving all issues through dialogue," he said.