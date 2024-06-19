Assam Cop Sent To 20-Year Jail Term For Kidnapping, Raping Girl

The court found Das guilty of kidnapping the girl under Section 363 of the IPC (Representational)

A police constable was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Assam's Kokrajhar district for kidnapping and raping a girl.

Special Judge J Koch pronounced the verdict through fast-track proceedings on Tuesday evening after convicting constable Banjit Das under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

Das was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. In case of default, he will face an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

Further, the court found Das guilty of kidnapping the girl under Section 363 of the IPC, and sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000.

In case of default, he will face an additional one month of simple imprisonment, the order said.

Both the sentences will run concurrently, as ordered by the judge.

The father of the girl had lodged an FIR on October 10, 2019, at Bogribari police station that his daughter was missing after visiting her uncle's home.

Later, it was found that Das had kidnapped the girl with the intention to marry her, and she was subsequently raped after being kept at an undisclosed location, according to the prosecution.

