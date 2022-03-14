Assam Cop Kills Pregnant Wife With Service Revolver, Arrested

An investigation has been launched to know the motive behind the murder

An Assam police constable was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his four-month pregnant wife at his official quarter near Sadar Police station in Dibrugarh district.

Police said the accused constable, identified as Biki Chetia, used his service revolver to shoot his wife.

The couple got married four years ago and it appears there was some domestic dispute between them, officials said, adding that the accused was probably under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

"He has confessed to the crime. Chetia killed his wife due to a family dispute," a senior police official said.

The Accused's wife, Jayashree Chetia, was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital after being shot on Sunday night, but doctors could not save her despite their best efforts.

Hundreds of locals gheraoed the Dibrugarh police station today morning demanding action against the accused police constable.

An investigation has been launched to know the motive behind the murder.