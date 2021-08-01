Assam Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain Quits Party, Set To Join BJP

With Sushanta Borgohain's exit, Congress strength in the Assam assembly is down to 27 from 29 (File)

Two-time Assam MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Friday blaming the "internal political atmosphere" in the party. Mr Borgohain, MLA from Thowra seat in upper Assam, says he is going to join the BJP later today.

He has also quit the state assembly and the Speaker has accepted his resignation. Mr Borgohain is the second Assam MLA from the Congress to quit the party since Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government took charge in the state. Earlier, Rupjyoti Kurmi, who was the lone Congress MLA from the Tea Tribe community, had resigned as a legislator in June and joined the BJP.

In his resignation letter to state Congress president Bhupen Borah, Mr Borgohain said the prevailing situation in the Assam Congress forced him to take the "painful" decision despite his efforts to help the party remain relevant in the state.

"Unfortunately, all the efforts in this direction prove futile, compelling me to take this ultimate decision and the exact reasons for such a painful move on my part have already been conveyed to the senior leadership of the party both in the state and at the centre," Mr Borgohain said in his parting letter.

Sushanta Borgohain defeated Kushal Dowari by 2049 votes. Mr Borgohain secured 47,949 votes while BJP's Mr Dowari secured 45,900 votes.

With Mr Borgohain's exit, the Congress strength in the 126-member assembly is reduced to 27 from 29 seats it won in the election earlier this year.