Assam Congress MLA Arrested From Home After Remark Over Eviction Drive

The MLA made the remarks while reacting to reports over the eviction drive. (FILE)

Assam Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has been arrested from his official residence in Guwahati this evening for making provocative statements in reference to the last week's violent eviction drive in the state.

The arrest comes a day after the Congress served a show-cause notice to the Baghbor MLA justified the killing of eight people in Darrang district around 40 years ago.

He called the eight people, seen as martyrs of agitation in the Assamese society, "murderers".

Mr Ahmed apparently made the remarks while reacting to reports that said alleged encroachers in Darrang district disrespected the memory of those who died during the 1983 Assam agitation.

The Congress while issuing the show-cause notice said the MLA issued the statements "with the intention of damaging the party's image" ahead of the bypolls in the state.

It also added that the "insensitive" statements made by him have "great propensity" to destroy the social harmony of the state.

On September 20, the Darrang district authorities began evictions at four places in Dholpur, about 9 km from Sipajhar, and nearly 800 families - most of whom were Bengali-speaking Muslims - were removed from 4,500 bighas of land the government claimed ownership for.

The drive, however, turned violent, leaving at least two persons dead in police firing and several others injured in clashes.