Assam Congress Chief Served Notice Over Property

The BJP has refuted all allegations levelled by Mr Borah.

Days after he questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the inauguration of its new office in Guwahati, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has been slapped with a notice over his own property.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has served notice to Mr Borah asking him to furnish a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and an 'Approved Plan' for his building located at Ghoramara in Guwahati within three days.

"A complaint has been received from Bhaskarjyoti Kumar and Hiren Bhatta, Bhetapara, Ghorama, Guwahati regarding your constructed building at Niribili Path. Ghoramara Chariali Guwahati-781040. You are hereby requested to produce the copy of No Objection Certificate and Approved Plan of your above-mentioned building undertaken at Niribili Path, Ghoramara Chariali, Guwahati. Your reply should reach the office of the undersigned within 03(three) days from the date of receipt of this letter," a statement from the GMC read.

"I don't own any property in Guwahati. The house where I live belongs to my wife. This notice is nothing but a political vendetta against me by the BJP-led government since I have been questioning them on the permission for their new office building which has been illegally built over government land," Mr Borah reacted.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) alleges that the land on which the BJP has built its new party office was bought by the State Water Resource Department in 1967. BJP leader and mayor of GMC Mrigen Sarania has however refuted the allegations.