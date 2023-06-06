Assam Class 12 Result 2023 Declared, How To Check

Around 3.4 lakh students registered for the Assam board Higher Secondary exams this year.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the HS or class 12 board examination results 2023 today. The results have been published on the official website of the board. Students can download their scorecard through individual login.

The Assam board class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from February 20 to March 20. The exams were held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Around 3.4 lakh students registered for the Assam board HS exams this year.

The AHSEC HS result 2023 was scheduled to be announced at 9 am today, June 6. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the date and time of the result declaration in a tweet.

“Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023,” the chief minister wrote.

How to download Assam board HS result 2023:

Step – 1 Visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary exam results 2023 link.

Step – 3 Enter your roll number and the given captcha.

Step – 4 The result will appear on your screen.

Step – 5 Download the e-marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

The result can also be viewed at resultsassam.nic.in.

Students can also check their AHSEC result 2023 via SMS. One has to send ASSAM12<roll number> to 56263 to view the scorecard.

Those who are not satisfied with their score will be given a chance to apply for revaluation of the result.

In 2022, the Assam board class 12 result was announced on June 27. The pass percentage of students in the Science stream was recorded at 92.19 per cent while in Commerce stream, 87.26 per cent students were declared pass. The pass percentage in the Arts was 83.48 per cent.