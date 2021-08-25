Assam Civil Services Officer Arrested In Disproportionate Assets Case

The officer was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 (File)

An Assam Civil Service Officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

An inquiry by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell revealed 89 landed properties registered in the name of former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, Saibar Rahman, or one of his two wives.

The market value of the properties was estimated to be more than Rs 100 crore.

During the inquiry it was found that Saibar Rahman is in possession of assets both moveable and immovable to the tune of Rs 6.38 crore, which has been calculated to be 95 per cent disproportionate assets against his known sources of income, said the vigilance cell in a statement.

"He being a public servant is in possession of disproportionate assets which is criminal misconduct for owning assets that are out of sync with his legal sources of income, accruing wealth while occupying a public office and is in possession of disproportionate assets and he was also unable to satisfactorily account for how he could amass the pecuniary resources/assets or properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigation of the case is on," a statement of vigilance cell stated.

The officer was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.