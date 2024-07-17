In Fresh Trouble, Puja Khedkar's On-The-Run Father Faces An Assets Probe

The Khedkar family's assets have come under the spotlight amid the investigation against Puja Khedkar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Pune Police had questioned trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar in a corruption case before he and his wife Manorama became unreachable.

Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer, faces a complaint of owning assets disproportionate to his income. The complainant, Tanaji Gambhir, has told NDTV that his 47-page complaint to the ACB has details of land, cars and companies owned by Dilip Khedkar. The retired officer, he said, was questioned by the ACB on July 11, 12 and 13. Shortly after that, Dilip Khedkar and his wife Manorama Khedkar, a sarpanch, became unreachable.

The two have been named accused in a case over a video in which Manorama Khedkar is seen threatening some people with a pistol. Police are now looking for them.

The family's assets have come under the spotlight amid the investigation against 34-year-old Puja Khedkar, whose selection as an IAS officer has raised many questions.

Tanaji Gambhir, a lawyer, had reportedly filed the complaint against Dilip Khedkar months back, and approached them again after the Puja Khedkar row came to the fore.

Atul Tambe, senior officer in Pune ACB, said, "There was a complaint against Dilip Khedkar with ACB a few months ago. We have drafted a detailed report of our investigation and complaint. It has been sent to the HQ for further action."

The Khedkars came under the lens after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, flagging the trainee IAS officer's demand for perks she was not entitled to. That started a series of revelations. It soon came to light that she was selected as an IAS officer after she claimed reservation as a person with disability and an OBC candidate. She didn't turn up for a medical check-up to verify her disability claim and submitted a private facility's report.

Puja Khedkar had sought reservation benefits as an OBC candidate from the non-creamy layer -- a candidate qualifies for OBC reservation if his/her annual family income is lower than 8 lakh. But RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar has said Dilip Khedkar's affidavits filed before he contested a Lok Sabha election show that he has assets worth Rs 40 crore.

"Her father, Dilip Khedkar, in his Lok Sabha polls affidavit showed a conservative estimated wealth of Rs 40 crores and an annual income of Rs 49 lakh. The information is in the public domain," Mr Kumbhar said, according to a PTI report.

The Centre has now ordered an investigation into Puja Khedkar's selection into IAS and her training has been put on hold. Pune Policeis probing the video showing her mother brandishing a licensed gun and now, the ACB is investigating her father's assets.