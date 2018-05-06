Assam CM Orders Probe Into Poor Quality Bulletproof Vests Used By Cops Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a probe after a bullet hit a police officer even as he was wearing a bulletproof vest

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directed the police to intensify operations against terrorists (File) Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a probe on Sunday into the alleged poor quality of bulletproof vests used by the police. Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna will head the investigation.



The probe was ordered after the state police drew severe criticism over the killing of Bordumsa police station in-charge, Bhaskar Kalita, by ULFA terrorists. A bullet hit the officer even as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.



The chief minister said Mr Krishna will lead the probe and submit a report.



"The allegations on quality of bulletproof vests will be probed. I have already ordered an inquiry into the whole incident leading to death of Kalita. Kumar Sanjay Krishna will probe and submit a report to me," Mr Sonowal said on Sunday.



Strongly condemning the killing of Mr Kalita, Mr Sonowal said that such incidents disturb peace, harmony and unity in society and seriously hamper developmental activities.



Reiterating his government's zero tolerance against terrorism, the chief minister also directed the police to intensify operations against terrorists.



The Assam government announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the dead police officer. They will also get the fully salary of the officer every month.



Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said that a lot of bulletproof vests, like the one used by Mr Kalita, was procured during 2011-13.



"We will have to check records and find out the truth. The chief minister has already ordered a probe, and things will be clear," Mr Saikia said, adding that anti-terror operations had been intensified along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.



With inputs from IANS



