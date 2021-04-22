Assam Chief Minister Chairs All-Party Meet To Review COVID-19 Situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired an all-party meeting in Guwahati on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Mr Sonowal discussed on several issues regarding COVID-19 pandemic in the meeting which had representatives of various political parties of Assam in attendance.

"On the occasion, reviewed two presentations highlighting measures to contain the virus," tweeted the Chief Minister after the meeting.

Chaired a meeting with representatives of various political parties of Assam in Guwahati to deliberate on issues regarding the #COVID19 pandemic in the state.



On the occasion, reviewed two presentations highlighting measures to contain the virus. pic.twitter.com/mtzeu7G56R — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 22, 2021

"I urged representatives of all the political parties to encourage and promote #COVID19 appropriate behaviour among the public, while adhering to the protocol of 'Test, Trace, Treat'. We shall work unitedly in the spirit of Team Assam to defeat the virus," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Assam's COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,31,069 on Thursday as 1,931 more tested positive for the virus while ten new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death count to 1,160, the state National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.