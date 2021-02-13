Assam Chief Minister Awards Subsidy To 55 Filmmakers From State

Sarbananda Sonowal also stressed on the importance of science and technology (File)

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today announced a subsidy of Rs 1 crore to help 55 film producers under Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation (ASFFDC) at a programme held at the state secretariate. The subsidy is aimed at encouraging the filmmakers "play their roles in guiding the youth in the right direction".

The 55 films, made between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2020, will receive the subsidy in the first phase and include 45 feature films, 6 documentaries and 4 short films by ASFFDC.

Reminiscing his childhood experiences of watching films, Mr Sonowal urged the filmmakers to explore and highlight Assam's potentials and its scenic beauty before the world. "Films have so much power to spread messages and bring about change in the society. Viewers find an escape from their reality in the world of cinema as they laugh, cry and feel various emotions while watching a film," he said.

The chief minister also called on those engaged in filmmaking to focus on farmers so that the younger generation can be inspired with the determination and perseverance the farmers show in overcoming challenges.

Recalling how Jyotiprasad Agarwala, a noted playwright from Assam, directed the state's first feature film 'Joymoti' in 1935 against all odds, Mr Sonowal said that the Assamese film industry has a glorious history and "Joymoti" was a true testament of women empowerment when actress Aideu Handique defied all societal restrictions to act in a film.

He also stressed on the importance of science and technology and called upon filmmakers to make concerted efforts to tell Assam's stories to a global audience.

Calling the artistes "messengers of god", the Chief Minister said they are responsible for setting the right examples before the younger generations and guiding the society through their works.

Sarbananda Sonowal also referred to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's song "Jilikabo luitore Paar' and said that all sections of the society must join hands to develop the state at a rapid pace.