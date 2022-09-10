Assam Chief Minister's Rahul Gandhi Cartoon Gets A Counter From 2010

The Assam Chief Minister on Friday shared a parody video Of Rahul Gandhi. (FILE)

The Congress has dug up a 12-year-old tweet of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praising Rahul Gandhi, hours after he posted a parody video mocking him. Mr Sarma, in the tweet made during his stint in the Congress, predicted that Mr Gandhi will become the "Prime Minister of our country in an appropriate time".

Clearly, the tweet hasn't aged very well for the senior BJP leader as it has appeared amid his escalated attacks on Mr Gandhi over his party's ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore shared a split image of Mr Sharma's tweets - mocking Rahul Gandhi in his latest post and praising him in the 2010 post. "Dear @narendramodi ji Whom @himantabiswa cheating? His tracked record shows.. beware of him. I know you won't allow him to cheat," he wrote.

Dear @narendramodi ji

Whom @himantabiswa cheating?

His tracked record shows ..

beware of him .

I know you won't allow him to cheat .

Regards pic.twitter.com/3IkCAthfkN — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) September 9, 2022

The Assam Chief Minister on Friday shared a parody video Of Rahul Gandhi, depicting him as a cartoon character singing funny jingles.

Himanta Sarma quit the Congress in 2015 voicing complaints against Rahul Gandhi and switched to the BJP. He has been an ardent critic of Mr Gandhi ever since.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Sarma attacked Mr Gandhi and dubbed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress as "comedy of the century".

The Bharat Jodo Yatra - a 3,500 km march, covering 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days.