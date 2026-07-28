Owner Among 5 Arrested After Assam Metal Factory Blast Kills 4

A day after a powerful explosion ripped through a metal processing factory in Assam's Cachar district, police have arrested five people, including the owner of the unit, as the investigation into the incident gathered pace.

The blast occurred on Sunday morning at the factory in Cachar, killing four workers and injuring two others. Police said four members of the factory's management were arrested from Cachar, while the owner was traced to Guwahati and taken into custody on Monday.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to alleged negligence. They were later produced before a local court.

According to investigators, the explosion took place while work was underway inside the unit. Molten metal is believed to have burst out during the incident, engulfing workers who were nearby. Four workers died either at the spot or while undergoing treatment, while the two injured workers remain under medical care.

The incident triggered protests outside the factory, with local residents alleging that concerns over safety at the unit had existed for some time. They demanded strict action against those responsible and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the blast.

State Minister Kaushik Rai visited the factory after the incident and said a magisterial inquiry had been ordered. The district labour department has also been asked to examine whether the unit was operating in compliance with prescribed industrial safety norms.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of each worker killed in the blast. He said any negligence in enforcing industrial safety standards would be dealt with strictly and directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

Meanwhile, officials have begun inspecting industrial units across the district to verify compliance with safety regulations as the investigation into the blast continues.