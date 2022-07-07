Assam Braces For Encephalitis Surge As Floodwaters Recede

July is the peak time for Japanese Encephalitis cases.

As the floodwaters recede in Assam, the state is now bracing for a spate of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases. July is the peak time for the infection and cases are already on the rise in the state.

Assam has reported 143 Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases and 16 related deaths so far this year, said officials of the state unit of National Health Mission (NHM).

Of these, 48 were JE cases reported from Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Kamrup, Sivasagar and Sonipur, said health officials. Some cases were reported from Jorhat and Nagaon too.

NHM Mission Director Dr MS Lakshmi Priya chaired a video conference with district health teams on Wednesday in view of the rising cases of water- and vector-borne diseases. Officials from the state's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) cell and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) cell also participated in the conference.

Assam witnessed devastating floods last month with rain-related incidents claiming at least 179 deaths so far this year.

With the floodwaters now receding and the relief camp inmates returning to their houses, consumption of contaminated water and subsequent health issues have been reported from some areas in the flood-affected regions.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation in the state and taking preventive measures to combat diseases.

Last year, 218 AES cases and 40 related deaths were reported in the state.