The chopper was headed to Guwahati from Tawang (Representational)

A Guwahati-bound private chopper, operated by Skyone Airways, was forced to make an emergency landing in Bhutan on Monday when the pilot noticed a technical fault after take-off from Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

With the help of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Paro, nearly 50 km away from capital Thimpu, the chopper, Skyone MI-172, landed near Bhutan's Nganglam helipad.

The crew and all passengers onboard are safe, Arunachap Pradesh's civil aviation secretary said.