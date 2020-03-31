Assam Begins Lookout For COVID Suspects From Delhi Mosque Event

The event -- held at a mosque in Delhi -- was attended by people from Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Assam government is looking for nearly 500 people who attended the religious event held in Delhi hosted by Tablighi Jamaat, which is now being considered a "hotbed" of the spread of coronavirus. So far, 34 people in Delhi tested positive for the virus, seven have died - one in Jammu and Kashmir and six in Telangana.

Besides Assam, tracing the people who attended and those they contacted is happening on a war-footing in five other states - Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

The event -- held at a mosque in Delhi from March 8 to 15 -- was attended by people from Malaysia and Indonesia, where coronavirus had been raging. After it became clear that a huge outbreak was possible in there, the authorities started a phased evacuation of the people and mass testing. More than 300 were moved to hospitals yesterday with symptoms of the highly contagious virus.

"As of now, the Assam government has received three lists that have details of over 450 people. A few more names are awaited," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

The Assam government has sounded an alert and asked the authorities in different districts to look out for these people and place them in isolation wards of hospitals. The authorities will conduct COVID-19 tests on them and quarantine them for 24 days if they prove positive.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have appealed to the people to voluntarily get in touch with the nearest hospital.

Government sources added that the minority dominated districts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Kamrup( Rural), Barpeta, Goalpara, South Salmara and Dhubri, are under scanner and lookout operations have already started.

