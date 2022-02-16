Ratan Tata Honoured With Assam's Highest Civilian Award

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata is honoured with Assam's highest civilian award

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata has been honoured with the Assam Baibhav, the state's highest civilian award.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today conferred the Assam Baibhav to Mr Tata at an event in Mumbai's Taj Wellington Mews.

Mr Tata has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam.

The Assam Baibhav Award carries a citation, a medal and Rs 5 lakh cash.

"Had the privilege to honour Tata Trusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with 'Assam Baibhav', our State's highest civilian award, at Mumbai today. The visionary industrialist and philanthropist has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," Mr Sarma tweeted.

Due to personal reasons, Mr Tata couldn't attend the official award ceremony in Guwahati on January 24, when Governor Jagdish Mukhi conferred the state's three highest civilian awards to 18 other personalities from different fields.