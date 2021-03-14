Congress's Bhupesh Baghel's 'Syndicate Raj' Swipe At BJP In Assam

Assam election 2021: Bhupesh Baghel is campaigning for Congress in Assam

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the party's observer for the election in Assam, has alleged the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam is running a "syndicate raj".

Mr Baghel today criticised the BJP for failing to deliver what they promised and said he's confident that the Congress will get more than 100 seats in Assam.

"Syndicate raj has been mushrooming in the state under the BJP. Cattle smuggling has been rampant with syndicates in the state," Mr Baghel said at an election rally in Dibrugarh.

Mr Baghel is in Assam for three days to campaign for the party's candidates in Upper Assam region. He said the Congress-led alliance will get 100-plus seats.

The Congress leader alleged the BJP government failed to fence the India and Bangladesh border.

"Three lakh government posts are vacant in Assam and unemployment has been rising, but the government has been doing nothing to solve the problem. The government has failed in all fronts," Mr Baghel said.

"We are sure that we will form government in Assam with the grand alliance," he said, adding, "The BJP government forcefully imposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam. If our government is voted to power, we will roll back CAA."

Assam will vote in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.