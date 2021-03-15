Congress's Bhupesh Baghel's 'Internal Conflict' Swipe At Assam BJP

Assam election 2021: Bhupesh Baghel is campaigning for Congress in Assam

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is the Congress observer for the election in Assam, took a swipe at the BJP over the rival party's suspense on its chief ministerial candidate.

Mr Baghel at an election rally in Dibrugarh on Monday said the BJP is unable to announce a chief ministerial candidate due to "internal conflict".

"An internal conflict has risen in BJP and that's why they are not announcing the chief ministerial candidate's name for the election," Mr Baghel said.

"The BJP government has failed to control skyrocketing price rise. People are suffering. The Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam has failed in all the fronts and under their rule syndicate raj is mushrooming. The government is indulging in coal syndicate, among the major syndicates," Mr Baghel said.

He was on a four-day visit to Upper Assam region, campaigning for Congress candidates.

In Dibrugarh, Mr Baghel campaigned for Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog.

Mr Baghel said the Congress-led alliance will get hundred-plus seats in Assam. He alleged the BJP government has failed to fence the border between India and Bangladesh.

"The BJP government forcefully imposed Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam. If our government is voted into power, we will roll back CAA," Mr Baghel said.