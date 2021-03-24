People From All Religions Have Enjoyed Government Schemes: Assam Chief Minister

Assam Assembly Election 2021: Sarbananda Sonowal spoke at a poll rally in Batadroba.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that no person belonging to minority communities was deprived of their rights in the state, accusing the opposition of branding the BJP has a communal party. People from all religions have enjoyed the benefits of the government schemes in Assam, he said.

"As against the Congress which patronised a middlemen culture and corruption for providing any government schemes, the BJP-led government eliminated corruption, enabling people of all sections to receive government schemes," Mr Sonowal said at a poll rally in Batadroba.

He urged people voting in the upcoming assembly election to take a pledge to make an "Atmanirbhar", or self-reliant, Assam, and re-elect the BJP-led government to run the state.

Addressing the rally, the Chief Minister said that the BJP-led government introduced good governance in the state in the last five years, in contrast to what he termed as corruption, nepotism and poor performance of the previous Congress-led government. As a result, people living in Barak, Brahmaputra, the hills and the plains were deprived of their rights and privileges, he said.

Stating that the 60 years' of Congress rule made the state backward, Mr Sonowal said that the Congress did not try to project Assam as one of the most developed states in the country.

The three-phase election in Assam will begin on March 27. The results will be out on May 2.