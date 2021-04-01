Blank Rounds Fired As Crowds Clash In Assam's Barak Valley During Voting

The second phase of voting in Assam was held today

Supporters of the BJP and its rival AIUDF clashed in Assam's Barak Valley today as voting for the second phase of the election was about to end. The police had to charge at the crowds with batons to restore order in the tensed town. Officials said some policemen fired blank rounds in the air to prevent the crowds from becoming uncontrollable.

Today's incident late in the evening with only an hour left for voting likely marked the biggest election-related violence in Assam in the last few weeks.

Voting was held on 39 seats in the second phase of the Assam assembly election.

BJP leader Parimal Suklabaidya, who is contesting from his stronghold in Dholai, told NDTV that the election in Barak Valley was predicted to be polarised. "But it's not the work of BJP. The mahajot (Congress-led alliance) is doing this," Mr Suklabaidya told NDTV.

"Barak Valley was our cradle. We first won in electoral politics from Barak Valley... Definitely there are Hindu-Muslim issues even in this election, but it's the Congress's making as they went with Ajmal," the BJP leader said, referring to Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Earlier in the day, there were reports of electronic voting machines malfunctioning at some booths, news agency PTI reported. They were immediately replaced and voting continued, PTI reported quoting officials.

Long queues were seen outside most of the over 10,000 polling stations in 13 districts in Barak Valley, the hill region and parts of central and lower Assam.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are being held in three phases. The third and final phase for 40 seats will be held on April 6. Counting of votes is on May 2.