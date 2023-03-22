Assam Asks Maharashtra To Make MLA Withdraw 'Dog Meat' Remark

Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought apology from a Maharashtra MLA over Assam dog meat remark

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over comments by an MLA on sending stray dogs to Assam, referring to dog meat consumption.

Multiple police cases have been filed against Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu in Assam.

Mr Kadu made the statement on dog meat consumption in Assam during a session of the Maharashtra assembly on March 4.

Following Mr Kadu's statement, the people of Assam and several organisations protested against the Maharashtra MLA and demanded an apology from him.

While addressing the Assam assembly, Mr Sarma said, "I have written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to ask the MLA to withdraw the statement made on dog meat consumption by the people of Assam."

Mr Sarma said if the statement was not recorded in the house, action would have been taken against the MLA. But the police cannot take action against a statement made inside the house, the Assam Chief Minister said.

In a letter to Mr Shinde, a copy of which is available with NDTV, Mr Sarma said, "I am writing this to bring to your kind notice that recently during the session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Bachchu Kadu, MLA from Prahar Janashakti Party had made very derogatory remarks about the people of Assam."

"He had shockingly stated that the stray dogs of Maharashtra should be sent to Assam for consumption and dogs are in demand in Assam for this purpose. Along with the people of Assam, I am extremely dismayed and agitated by the comments of the aforesaid MLA which has exposed his prejudices and ignorance about the culture of our state," Mr Sarma said.

"I am sure that you will fully empathise with the sentiments of the people of Assam in this matter. In this backdrop, I request you to advise Kadu to withdraw the comments and ask him to make a press statement expressing regret," the Assam Chief Minister said.

On March 7, the Kokrajhar district Trinamool Youth Congress filed a police case against tge MLA.

Opposition MLAs on March 10 disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech in the assembly over the remark by the Maharashtra MLA.