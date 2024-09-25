Long-Pending Clause 6 Demand Gets Fillip With Assam-Student Union Meet

The meeting was chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam government held a crucial meeting on Wednesday with leaders of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) to discuss the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The clause, which aims to provide constitutional safeguards to the indigenous communities of Assam, has remained unimplemented for decades.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted the key outcomes.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "Today, we engaged with AASU on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma committee had previously submitted a report on this matter, and today we analysed what recommendations can be implemented by the state government. Notably, these recommendations will not be implemented in the Barak Valley and areas under Schedule 6 without their consent. Additionally, we have requested the Centre to engage with AASU regarding the provisions under their jurisdiction."

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

AASU President Utpal Sarma, representing the student body, said the people of Assam have been demanding constitutional and legal protections for the past four decades.

"Today, there was a meeting with the Government of Assam, and we have agreed on the path forward. Out of the 67 recommendations, 39 fall under the state government, 12 are under the joint jurisdiction of the state and central governments, and 16 are under the central government. We have decided that the state government will implement its recommendations by next April, and an action plan will be developed in coordination with AASU," he said.

"Regarding the 16 recommendations that fall under the Centre, we concluded that a tripartite discussion involving the state government, AASU, and the central government should take place," he added.

The meeting marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to address the long-standing demands of Assam's indigenous communities, including that their cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage be protected, preserved and promoted. The implementation of these recommendations, particularly those under the state government, is set to begin by next April.

The Assam government and AASU are expected to collaborate closely on the action plan, while the proposed tripartite talks with the central government are seen as crucial for the successful implementation of the remaining recommendations.

Chief Minister Sarma said the second meeting with AASU will be held on October 25, by which time the action plan will be drawn up.