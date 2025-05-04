Asked To Quit Alcohol, Angry Uttar Pradesh Man Shoots Son, Daughter-In-Law

A retired home guard shot his son and daughter-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, when he was asked to stop drinking alcohol and fighting in the house.

The incident was reported on Saturday night, when retired home guard Hari Yadav reached his residence in a drunk state and picked a fight with his family. When he was asked to stop the quarrelling and stay away from alcohol, he picked up his licensed gun and fired shots.

His elder son Anup Yadav (38) was shot in the chest, while his younger daughter-in-law Supriya Yadav (30) was shot in the left hand and stomach. After receiving treatment at the district hospital, both were referred to the BRD Medical College, where they are in critical condition.

Barhalganj SHO Chandrabhan Singh said that the accused Hari Yadav has been taken into custody and his licensed gun has been seized. Further action will be taken as soon as a complaint is received.

In a separate incident in Gorakhpur this week, enraged by the engagement of a women he loved to another man, a government servant entered her house shot her and her sister. He then shot himself. All three are in the hospital in a critical condition.