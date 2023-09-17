'I Don't Care': Asaduddin Owaisi On Not Being Invited To Join INDIA Bloc

On not being invited to join the INDIA alliance, he said he doesn't care about it.(file)

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today said he has asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to form a 'third front' with several parties who are not part of the INDIA opposition alliance.

"There is a political vacuum which will be filled if KCR takes the lead. INDIA alliance is not being able to fill this vacuum," he told news agency ANI.

"BSP chief Mayawati, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and several parties from Northeast and Maharashtra are also not members of this alliance," he said.

This is not the first time Mr Owaisi has suggested forming a third front with KCR as the leader. He had last month too said there are several political parties and leaders in the country who are ready to jump in if K Chandrasekhar Rao takes the lead.

The AIMIM chief's party leader Waris Pathan had in July said that the "so called" secular parties which are part of the INDIA bloc are treating them as "political untouchables".

"The so called secular parties did not call us, we are political untouchables for them. There are leaders who were once with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray and Mehbooba Mufti. We saw Arvind Kejriwal abusing Congress during the Gujarat Assembly elections, but even he is sitting in Bengaluru. Even we (AIMIM) are putting efforts to defeat BJP in 2024, but they (Opposition parties) are ignoring Asaduddin Owaisi and our party," he had said.