Asian Trade Deal RCEP Will Be World's Largest: Your 5-Point Guide

PM Modi holds discussion with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Bangkok/ New Delhi: Seven years after 10 members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN and the bloc's six trade partners launched negotiations to forge world's biggest trade pact - Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a key announcement will be made today on the success of agreement, Thailand, one of the ASEAN members, has said. The development came hours after last minute demands raised by India led to late-night discussions alongside the ASEAN summit, which is being hosted by Bangkok.