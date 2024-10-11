At ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi Proposes 10-Point Plan To Strengthen Group

PM Modi today attended the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Laos. At the summit, PM Modi also announced a 10-point plan to strengthen ASEAN-India comprehensive partnership and asserted that ties with the regional grouping were critical for Asia's future.

Here is PM Modi's 10-point plan to strengthen ASEAN-India Comprehensive Partnership: Celebrating the year 2025 as ASEAN-India Year of Tourism for which India will make available USD 5 million towards joint activities. To celebrate a decade of the Act East Policy through several people centric activities, including a youth summit, a start-up festival, a hackathon, a music festival, building on an ASEAN-India netrowk of think tanks and the Delhi Dialogue. To organise an ASEAN-India women scientists conclave under the ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund. Doubling the number of scholarships at the Nalanda University and a provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at the Agricultural Universities in India. Review of the ASEAN-India Trade and Goods Agreement by 2025. Enhancing disaster resilience for which India would contribute an additional USD 5 million. Initiate a new health ministers' track towards building health resilience. Initiate a regular mechanism of ASEAN-India cyber policy dialogue towards strengthening digital and cyber resilience. Organising a workshop on green hydrogen. Invite all ASEAN leaders to join the 'Plant a Tree for Mother' campaign towards building climate resilience.

