At ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi Proposes 10-Point Plan To Strengthen Group

PM Modi noted that India-ASEAN trade had doubled to over USD 130 billion in the past decade. He also announced a review of the trade in goods agreement to harness the greater economic potential of the partnership. "I believe that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN nations," he said.

Read Time:2 mins
PM Modi attended the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Laos today. He proposed a 10-point plan at the meet.
Vientiane, Laos:

PM Modi today attended the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Laos. At the summit, PM Modi also announced a 10-point plan to strengthen ASEAN-India comprehensive partnership and asserted that ties with the regional grouping were critical for Asia's future.

Here is PM Modi's 10-point plan to strengthen ASEAN-India Comprehensive Partnership:

  1. Celebrating the year 2025 as ASEAN-India Year of Tourism for which India will make available USD 5 million towards joint activities.
  2. To celebrate a decade of the Act East Policy through several people centric activities, including a youth summit, a start-up festival, a hackathon, a music festival, building on an ASEAN-India netrowk of think tanks and the Delhi Dialogue.
  3. To organise an ASEAN-India women scientists conclave under the ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund.
  4. Doubling the number of scholarships at the Nalanda University and a provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at the Agricultural Universities in India.

  5. Review of the ASEAN-India Trade and Goods Agreement by 2025.
  6. Enhancing disaster resilience for which India would contribute an additional USD 5 million.
  7. Initiate a new health ministers' track towards building health resilience.
  8. Initiate a regular mechanism of ASEAN-India cyber policy dialogue towards strengthening digital and cyber resilience.
  9. Organising a workshop on green hydrogen.
  10. Invite all ASEAN leaders to join the 'Plant a Tree for Mother' campaign towards building climate resilience.


