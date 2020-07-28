Ashok Gehlot's Brother Summoned Tomorrow By Enforcement Directorate

Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasain Gehlot has been summoned by the ED in an alleged money laundering case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasain Gehlot has been asked to join investigation in an alleged money laundering case linked to the fertiliser export scam that took place between 2007 and 2009. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned him for questioning tomorrow.

On July 22, the Enforcement Directorate had searched his properties in connection with the case. The Central probe agency had also conducted raids at 13 places spread across Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The Congress questioned the timing of the raids, which took place seven years after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detected the alleged scam.

Mr Gehlot's government is facing a huge risis following the rebellion of his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him. Mr Gehlot claims he has the numbers but is currently engaged in a tussle with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over starting the assembly session.

The Governor has rejected one proposal from the Chief Minister to convene the assembly. He sent back a second proposal to start assembly on July 31, suggesting a three-week postponement, giving MLAs a time window to attend.

Today, the government sent a third proposal, sticking to its July 31 date. In response to the Governor's queries on whether it wants to hold a trust vote, the proposal asserted that the Ashok Gehlot government has majority.