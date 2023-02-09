Ashok Gehlot To Present Rajasthan Budget Tomorrow

Mr Gehlot has stated that the upcoming budget will focus on youth and women.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will present the State Budget 2023-24 in the assembly on Friday.

This will be the last budget of the present government as the state is going for assembly elections later this year.

Mr Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on the theme of 'Bachat, Rahat, Badhat' (saving, relief and progress).

He finalised the budget with his team of officers at the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

"Rajasthan's budget will bring savings, relief and progress. Finalised the budget 2023 with the resolution of ensuring #Bachat_Rahat_Badhat of every person of the state," Mr Gehlot said in a tweet on Thursday.

Mr Gehlot has stated on several occasions that the upcoming budget will focus on youth and women and will fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)