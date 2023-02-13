No Rivalry In Congress, Ready To Take On PM Modi: Ashok Gehlot To NDTV

Ashok Gehlot also responded to PM Modi's criticism of his budget speech blunder.

There is no divide within the Congress in Rajasthan and the party will unitedly contest the state election later this year, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said today, predicting his party's victory against all odds.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Ashok Gehlot also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of his budget speech blunder, when he read out last year's Rajasthan budget.

"I only read the old budget for 34 seconds. The BJP has made a mountain out of a molehill, as if I read out last year's budget. PM Modi is trying to turn it into a political issue," Mr Gehlot said.

"The BJP knew our budget would be excellent. They panicked after our budget, so they are trying to make my speech an issue," said the Chief Minister.

Mr Gehlot, on a rift with former deputy Sachin Pilot that threatens to unravel the party in an election year, insisted that the Congress is united despite the BJP's "conspiracy" to derail his government.

"There are no fissures in the Congress. We have run a stable government for four years. Amit Shah, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan were trying to destabilise my government. They failed miserably in their conspiracy," Mr Gehlot said.

The unrelenting feud between Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot touched a new low in November when the Chief Minister used the word "gaddar (traitor)" for his younger colleague, adding to a list featuring other pejorative terms like nikamma (worthless).

The tension spilled over to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan days later, drawing jibes from the BJP like "first Congress Jodo (unite Congress first)".

"Rahul Gandhi has given the whole country a message of harmony and development. We will follow it. Our policies, our beliefs, our agenda are the same, so why should we be divided?" Mr Gehlot said.

The 71-year-old accused the Prime Minister of using his public events as an excuse to campaign for state elections and commented that the frequent visits betrayed his nervousness.

"It has become standard for the PM to do up-down from Delhi to different states to win elections. He did so with Gujarat. He came (to Rajasthan) yesterday on an official visit and held a political rally. This is not the correct practice. You have come as a guest and the Chief Minister is welcoming you. On the pretext of a public event, you are campaigning," he remarked.

"But I am willing to fight PM Modi in Rajasthan. I will not allow BJP's games to win this time. People have understood their games and will give me a chance again."