Rajasthan Got Nod To Use Plasma Therapy On COVID-19 Patients: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said doctors from SMS Medical College are also conducting plasma therapy research (File)

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod to Rajasthan's appeal for using convalescent plasma therapy in treating COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

He said the state government has made all preparations for using plasma therapy on coronavirus patients in critical condition as per the protocol set by the country's top health research body.

"This will be performed in a proper manner in Rajasthan," the chief minister said.

Mr Gehlot said that doctors from SMS Medical College are also conducting plasma therapy research which is being conducted round the globe.

Under convalescent plasma therapy technique, plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 is transfused to patients who are in severe condition.

The centre has, however, said plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complication.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)