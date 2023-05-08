'Ashok Gehlot Must Clarify': Union Minister On Vasundhara Raje Bombshell

Vasundhara Raje said that Ashok Gehlot's "praise" was a "big conspiracy" against her. (File)

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to clarify his remark Vasundhara Raje helped save his government during the 2020-party revolt, saying it was an "irresponsible" statement.

Ashok Gehlot, while addressing a programme in Dholpur on Sunday, had claimed he survived the 2020-revolt by some Congress MLAs because BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to support a conspiracy to topple his elected government through money power.

However, Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat did not buy the remark and asked Mr Gehlot to clarify how he was helped.

"Vasundhara Raje is our senior leader. She has been the Chief Minister two times and has also been the state president twice. He gave such an irresponsible statement only for his political benefit and to give a message to his opponents," Mr Shekhawat said.

"I ask Ashok Gehlot to make full disclosure of when, where, and in what way he was supported," Mr Shekhawat said at a press conference here.

In her turn, Ms Raje said that Mr Gehlot's "praise" was a "big conspiracy" against her and accused him of lying because of rebellion in his party and its diminishing mass base.

Mr Shekhawat said that if Ashok Gehlot had evidence to support his claim - that BJP gave money to Congress MLAs - then he should register an FIR against the parties involved.

He also said the leaders of his party were exploring legal ways to challenge Mr Gehlot's assertion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)