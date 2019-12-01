Ashok Gehlot Mocks BJP For Coining 'Congress Mukt Bharat' Slogan

Ashok Gehlot said it is duty of all Congressmen to "expose" how people of the country are "suffering".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday targeted the BJP saying those who gave the slogan of ''Congress Mukt Bharat'' (India free of Congress) have "failed" in winning the confidence of the people in states.

He alleged that the Centre is acting on a policy in which there is no accountability towards people.

"The Congress lost elections in the past too but people reposed faith in the party and again public want it to lead the nation for overall development," he said while addressing a meeting of ministers and party office bearers at his residence.

The meeting was convened to hold discussions for the "Bharat Bachao rally" to be held by the party at Delhi on December 14.

"The country needs the Congress today, therefore, we have to make people aware in every village and hamlet for the protection of democratic values," the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said Congressmen in large numbers will participate in the rally and asked the ministers and office-bearers of the party to ensure that participation of Congress workers from the state is highest in the rally.

He said it is the duty of all the Congressmen to "expose" how people of the country are "suffering".

The Congress' district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's "anti-people policies" would culminate in the form of a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 14.

Sachin Pilot said the BJP was ruling at the Centre with "anarchism" and people were "suffering" due to rising inflation, economic slowdown and unemployment among others.

"The BJP government is misusing the mandate of the people by doing the politics of vendetta," he alleged.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Avinash Pande, members of the council of ministers and other office-bearers of the party were present in the meeting.