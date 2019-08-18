India Strongly Condemns Kabul Wedding Bombing That Killed 63

An ISIS suicide bomber attacked a packed wedding hall in Kabul, leaving 63 people dead. (AFP photo)

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "horrific" bombing at a wedding hall in Kabul in which over 60 people were killed.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said perpetrators of the heinous terror attack as well as those providing shelter to terrorists must be brought to justice "expeditiously".

An ISIS suicide bomber attacked a packed wedding hall in the Afghan capital on Saturday night, leaving 63 people dead and 182 injured, according to officials there.

"India strongly condemns the horrific bombing in Kabul yesterday at a wedding hall in which innocent civilians lost their lives," the MEA statement said.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured," it added.

