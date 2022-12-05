Ashok Gehlot Says Media 'Boycotting' Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Ashok Gehlot today accused the media of "boycotting" the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Ashok Gehlot today accused the media of "boycotting" Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", which has entered Rajasthan after Madhya Pradesh.

"It is my allegation that editors have boycotted the yatra. Lakhs are joining the campaign. Will you not show such a huge campaign?" the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

"It is the duty of the media to show it. Rahul Gandhi's positive yatra, positive thinking...there is no violence. If you don't show such a yatra, then you are failing in your duty to the nation" added Mr Gehlot.

"Listen carefully. History won't forgive you. You have made it a joke." He also urged reporters to "go back to your high command" and take corrective steps.

Rahul Gandhi's nationwide march began its Rajasthan journey in the shadow of bitter feuding between Mr Gehlot and his rival Sachin Pilot, whom he recently referred to as "gaddar (traitor)" in an NDTV interview.

Last evening, both made an effort to put up a show of unity as they joined hands and danced with Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath at an event.

This morning, as Rahul Gandhi began his yatra from Jhalawar, both the Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot were with him.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has covered five southern states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana - besides Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will end in Jammu and Kashmir early next year, after covering 3,570 km in 150 days.