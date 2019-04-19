BJP's Ashok Chandel Gets Life Imprisonment In 22-Year-Old Murder Case

Ashok Chandel was sentenced by the Allahabad High Court for his involvement in the murder of five people on January 26, 1997.

All India | | Updated: April 19, 2019 14:52 IST
BJP's Ashok Chandel Gets Life Imprisonment In 22-Year-Old Murder Case

Ashok Kumar Chandel, BJP legislator from Hamirpur, was found guilty in a 22-year-old murder case.


Lucknow: 

Ashok Chandel, the BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty in a 22-year-old murder case.

He was sentenced by the Allahabad High Court for his involvement in the murder of five people on January 26, 1997.



