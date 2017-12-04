Ashamed At Seeing Lankan Cricketers In Pollution Masks: Mamata Banerjee

"Ashamed" at seeing the Sri Lankan cricketers donning pollution masks while playing in the national capital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said it is high time the Delhi government took a call on the situation."It's not a good scene that the a visiting team is playing an international game wearing masks. Pollution is worsening everyday. This is not earning a good name for the country. I think Delhi must control pollution. Delhi must sit together and decide on it (pollution issue)," Ms Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.Ms Banerjee said she was speaking on it because the pollution in Delhi was a genuine issue."I felt very ashamed (seeing the Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks) otherwise I would not have said this...This is not a political issue but a genuine issue," the Chief Minister said.The Sri Lankan cricket team yesterday took to the field wearing anti-pollution masks while fielding on the third day of the Kotla Test against India, complaining of poor air quality that forced the hosts to declare their innings.