After Reports Of Communal Tension, Internet Suspended In Bengal's Asansol

Internet services have been suspended till July 30 in the West Bengal's Asansol after communal tensions flared in the area. In two separate incidents this week, three Muslim men were allegedly asked to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

In one case, a 40-year-old man claimed he was thrashed. In another, two school students claimed they managed to flee their attackers.

The Asansol police is investigating both cases but conclusive proof that these incidents took place is awaited. No arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the body of a Hindu man was found, upping tensions.

There was also a spurt in rumours and fake videos and photos of rioting crowds doing the rounds and so came the decision to suspend internet services.

A 40-year-old trader claimed he was attacked in the Kalajharia area of Hirapur police station in Asansol. He was going to a market there with some goods.

He says he refused to chant the slogan and was thrashed.

On Tuesday, two school students were allegedly waylaid and asked to shout the slogan. They managed to flee their potential assaulters. This was in Asansol's Railpara area that witnessed severe communal tensions two years ago.

"As a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend internet services till 30 July," Mr DP Singh, Commissioner of the Asansol police commissionerate said.

