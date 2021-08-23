Asaduddin Owaisi's Question As Centre Announces Meet On Afghanistan

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has been critical of the government's stand on Afghanistan. (File)

As the government announced an all-party meeting to brief various leaders on the Afghanistan crisis, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi made it clear on social media that he is expecting an invite.

This morning, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed the foreign ministry to brief floor leaders of political parties.

Sharing that post, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Patel gave details of the meeting on Thursday and said in a tweet: "Invites are being sent through email."

An hour after Mr Patel's post, Mr Owaisi, responded: "Sir I hope AIMIM will also be invited."

Sir I hope @aimim_national will also be invited — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 23, 2021

Mr Owaisi has been critical of the government's stand on Afghanistan. "As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before age of 5 in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn't it happening here," the Hyderabad MP said last week.

"When I was asked about Afghanistan, I said talk about Kanpur not Kabul. In Kanpur, a nine-year-old girl was begging for mercy when her father was being beaten up in the presence of police. These so-called human rights supporters are concerned about girls in Kabul and are talking about atrocities on women there but nobody is bothered about the Kanpur girl," he said, referring to victims of mob lynching.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje hit back at the AIMIM leader and remarked: "It is better to send Owaisi to Afghanistan to protect their women and their community."