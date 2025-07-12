"Welcome To Afghanistan": Video Invites US Tourists With Hostage Scene

A video posted to social media by Taliban-linked accounts attempts to rebrand Afghanistan as a tourist-friendly destination. It uses dark humour and a parody of hostage situations. The clip comes amid persistent warnings from the US government, which strongly advises its citizens against travelling to the country.

The 50-second clip was created by Yosaf Aryubi, founder of Raza Afghanistan, a tour agency that offers travel packages to international visitors, according to The Independent. It opens with a scene that mimics a hostage scene. We see three people kneeling with bags over their heads, flanked by five armed men. “We have one message for America,” one of the armed men announces.

Instead of a grim outcome, the bag is pulled off to reveal a grinning man who exclaims, “Welcome to Afghanistan,” flashing a thumbs-up to the camera.

What follows is a montage of armed men smiling and striking peace signs, tourists using military tanks for pull-ups and people wading through rivers or leaping into lakes, all while carrying weapons. In one shot, the camera zooms in on a rifle labelled “Property of US Government” as a man chuckles, noting, “It's not even on safety.”

The video quickly shifts to lighter scenes of locals and foreigners enjoying lavish meals, browsing digital menus, eating watermelons and sipping shakes by scenic rivers. A parrot perches on a diner's head, a flower is tucked into a gun barrel, and the stunning Afghan countryside is on full display.

Yosaf, who grew up in the US and now divides his time between California and Kabul, told The Independent that the video was meant to challenge Western perceptions. “It mocks how most of the West sees Afghanistan and then shows a bit of the reality that our guests experience,” he said.

He added that the tours combine cultural experiences, historical sites and adventure activities. Travellers get a glimpse of diverse lifestyles, from families living in caves to those with expansive gardens, and also explore ancient markets, schools and castles. According to Yosaf, the travellers featured in the video were Americans and Canadians who signed up for one of his tours.

While the US State Department maintains that its citizens face a high risk of kidnapping and that the Embassy in Kabul suspended operations in 2021, Yosaf insists his tours are safe. “Getting around Afghanistan is an adventure in and of itself, but for those who are backpackers or want to swim and get to nice deep pockets of Afghanistan, then we do it,” he said. “We assure the safety of guests by following government protocols and communicating their whereabouts at all times.”

Following the Taliban's return to power in 2021, the regime has made efforts to reposition Afghanistan as a tourist destination. Tourist arrivals increased from 691 in 2021 to 7,000 in 2023, the English daily reported.

But some argue the video whitewashes harsh realities under Taliban rule.

UK-based Afghan researcher Nazifa Haqpal told rferl.org that life in the country was “dark, bleak and ugly”.

Security experts like Ross Thomson of Covac Global warned that Afghanistan remains a high-risk destination, suitable only for experienced travellers familiar with its complex terrain and political landscape.