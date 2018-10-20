Asaduddin Owaisi's Party, BJP Share Ideology Of Hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Congress believes in unity and wants to carry all people, Rahul Gandhi said.

In the first direct and bitter attack on a former Congress ally, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, shares BJP's ideology of hatred and divisiveness.

Mr Gandhi was addressing a public meeting to mark Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra at the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Congress president said for the first time in India's history, a prime minister and his followers were engaged in spreading hatred and working to divide the country.

He added the country was witnessing a fight between two ideologies. Stating that Congress believes in unity and wants to carry all people with it, Mr Gandhi said it was fighting against the forces which are spreading hatred.

"This country does not belong to one particular religion, caste or region. This is the country of all people," he said and pointed out that the Constitution gives right to every Indian to live peacefully.

Mr Gandhi alleged that BJP, TRS and MIM were hand-in-glove. He said TRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao backed demonetisation though economists world over have termed it as the biggest mistake.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi presented Rajiv Sadbhavana award to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K. Rosaiah.

