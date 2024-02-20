Asaduddin Owaisi's Party Leader Waris Pathan Detained In Mumbai

The cops detained Waris Pathan when he was on his way to Mira Road where violence took place in January.

The Mumbai police on Monday detained former legislator and AIMIM leader Waris Pathan who was on his visit to Mira Road where communal clashes took place in January.

The cops detained Waris Pathan at Dahisar checkpoint when he was on his way to Mira Road.

He said, "I had informed the police that I would go to Mira Road on February 19 but I was not given permission and they are not allowing me to go there..."

He also shared a video on his post X showing the cops escorting him to a police vehicle amid sloganeering by AIMIM activists.

Waris Pathan said that he was detained by the Mumbai police while on his way to submit a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police against people "who are giving hate speeches".

In another post, he wrote: "I was to meet the commissioner of police to submit a memorandum against people who are giving hate speeches. And creating communal disturbances. But I'm arrested."

Big Breaking !!!!! Mumbai

I am Illegally Arrested by mira Bhayander police at Dahisar check naka on my way to mira road

I was to meet the commissioner of police to submit a memorandum against people who are giving hate speeches. And creating communal disturbances.

But I'm… pic.twitter.com/eZjD3FS21y — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 19, 2024

Considering that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was on the same day, the police had visited Pathan's house on February 18, Sunday, and handed him a notice under section 149 of CRPC. Despite the police notice, Pathan was on his way to Mira Road when he was stopped and detained by Dahisar police.

Slamming the Mumbai police, the AIMIM leader alleged that his fundamental rights has been violated. "I did not know where I am being taken to," he added.

His supporters raised slogans as he was being taken away in the police van.

Later in the day, he posted on X, "Big Breaking !!!!! Mumbai I am Illegally Arrested by mira Bhayander police at Dahisar check naka on my way to mira road I was to meet the commissioner of police to submit a memorandum against people who are giving hate speeches. And creating communal disturbances. But I'm arrested....... Constitution??? Fundamental rights??".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)