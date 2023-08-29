Asaduddin Owaisi Sees Possibility Of 3rd Front, Urges Telangana's KCR To Take Lead

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi believed there is a possibility of third front.

Asserting that there was a possibility for formation of a third front in the country, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said he has always insisted that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao take the initiative in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there are several political parties and leaders in the country who are ready to jump in if Chandrasekhar Rao takes the lead.

"There is a lot of probability (of a third front). I have been telling the Telangana Chief Minister to take the lead. There are several political parties, leaders in every state who are ready and if Chief Minister KCR takes the lead, then plenty of work can be done in this regard," the Hyderabad MP said in response to a query about the possibility of a third front emerging.

On Congress party's promise of Rs 12 lakh financial help to SC and ST families in the state, Mr Owaisi said Mr Rao has been giving Rs 10 lakh under the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme.

Last week, the Congress had announced 'SC, ST Declaration' -- a set of 12 promises of the party -- for the coming Assembly elections in Telangana under which financial aid of Rs 12 lakh to Dalit families is promised by it in the state.

"They (Congress) are just talking about increasing Rs 2 lakh. KCR is the one who brought the scheme for Dalits, they (Congress) are just copying it. You are just doing cut-and-paste job. KCR has already implemented these. They do not have anything new," the AIMIM leader added.

Alleging that VHP was the strength and weakness of BJP, Mr Owaisi attacked the saffron party over the recent violence in Haryana.

Following the violence, collective punishment was being given to Muslims through demolitions of their buildings and properties there, he claimed.

"The country is watching all this. G20 meeting is happening. The BJP is in power there and will you bow down when an organisation threatens the government?" Mr Owaisi questioned the BJP.

