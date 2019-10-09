Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At RSS Chief's 'Mob Killing' Comment

Mohan Bhagwat isn't saying stop lynching, hes saying don't call it that," Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his statement that lynching is a "western construct" and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said "the victims were Indians" and alleged that Mr Bhagwat was not saying to stop mob lynching.

"The victims were Indians. Who garlanded convicts? Who draped them in (tricolor)? We've a Godse loving BJP MP. There cant be a bigger defamation of India than ideology that killed Gandhi/Tabrez (Ansari). Bhagwat isn't saying stop lynching, hes saying don't call it that," Mr Owaisi tweeted.

Addressing the RSS's Vijayadashmi rally at Nagpur, Mr Bhagwat said it was wrong to use the term lynching in the Indian context.

The term was being used to defame the country, he claimed.

